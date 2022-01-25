(CBS DETROIT) – Complaints about no heat and hot water at the Sapphire Apartments are continuing to mount following a story CW50 brought to you last Thursday.

Tenants say the conditions are the same despite the issue making headlines.

After speaking with residents who say they’re fed up many feared talking on camera for possible blow back.

One tenant was willing to give her account over the phone, but she didn’t want to release her name.

“For the last year that I’ve been there it’s just been getting worse, and the elevators keep shutting down and since Friday, I think the 14th,” the frustrated tenant told CW50’S Cryss Walker.

“We haven’t had heat and the hot water keeps going in and out. It’s been out for a while. We’re just being treated like we’re nothing and for the amount of money we’re paying, it’s just sad that we have to go through all of this.”

Sapphire’s management told CW50 Monday there is heat and hot water in the building, although residents are saying just the opposite.

A spokesperson with the company released this statement:

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. Unfortunately, during the winter months HVAC systems can fail. However, we immediately responded when the system failed and deployed all resources to get it fixed.

We have been responsive to our residents while making repairs to the HVAC system and have communicated our progress. We have secured a temporary boiler at significant expense that is being shipped cross country and is scheduled to be delivered today. Work will begin immediately upon arrival.

There is heat in the building. Our residents have hot water and there are working elevators in each of the towers.

We have communicated this to our residents and we will keep them updated on our progress. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

According to administrators at the 46th District Court in Southfield, tenants can draft a letter outlining their repair concerns and submit it to management.

If the problem is still not fixed in a timely manner, then tenants can hold the rent in an escrow account through their financial institution.

For more resources on tenant rights, contact the Michigan Attorney General Office at 517-335-7622 or by clicking here:

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.