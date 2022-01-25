DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 64-year-old man in Detroit last week.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 17 at Andy's Market on James Couzens.
Police said the suspect entered the store and attempted to buy liquor. As the 64-year-old man opened a door to exit the register area, the suspect produced a weapon and fired shots, fatally wounding him. He then pointed his gun at a 37-year-old man, demanding that he open the cash registers before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said he also robbed the Golden Beauty Supply Shop on W Seven Mile Road.
“This is excellent police work by our officers to get a dangerous suspect off the streets,” Chief James E. White said. “We continue to relentlessly pursue dangerous criminals who pose a threat to our community. My sincere thanks to our Special Response Team (SRT), Homicide Unit, undercover officers, and 8th Precinct officers.”
An investigation is ongoing.
