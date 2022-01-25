(CBS Detroit) — Schools around Michigan are coming together to help students and staff impacted by the Oxford High School shooting.
Nearly 100 high schools have signed up to sell "Oxford Strong" t-shirts. Proceeds will provide resources to students and staff in Oxford.
The shirts will be available at school gyms across the state in early February as well as online.
So far, more than 6,000 shirts have been sold.
Students returned to the high school Monday for the first time since the deadly shooting in November.
Dozens of therapy dogs, including a fleet of puppies, were available to help students, who ended the day with a gift bag. Students had been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.
