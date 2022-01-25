(CBS Detroit) — Meijer announced it will be providing three free N95 masks to customers who enter its stores.
The company said it has about 3 million masks to give away.
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the store is participating in a federal program from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Masks will be available at the entrance near greeters in plies of three for customers to take.
On Monday, Michigan reported more than 39,000 new COVID cases in the state and an additional 36 deaths.
The state also reported a federal team will be coming to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, which is the sixth hospital in Michigan to receive staffing assistance.
