(CBS Detroit) — A podiatrist from Lansing pleaded guilty after he is accused of giving opioids to multiple women in exchange for cash, sexual favors and/or illicit drugs.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dr. Maninder Deswal, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a two-count Information charging unlawfully distribution of controlled substances for his involvement in the sex-for-drugs diversion scheme.
Federal officials say from December 2018 to September 2020, he prescribed oxycodone-acetaminophen (Percocet) and hydrocodone-acetaminophen (Norco) to multiple women.
Officials say the women were not patients.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 24.
