Sapphire Tenants: Heat and Hot Water Out For Two Weeks, Management Working On HVAC SystemComplaints about no heat and hot water at the Sapphire Apartments are continuing to mount following a story CW50 brought to you last Thursday.

Salvation Army Asking For Donations To Help Reach Red Kettle Campaign Goal By January 31The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, which runs until Sunday, Jan. 31. With just days left in the fundraiser, The Salvation Army is significantly behind its $8.3 million goal. The organization asking for more people to donate so they can continue helping those in need.

Judge Increases Bond For Man Accused Of Shooting At Wayne County Deputies During ChaseAccording to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the bond for 18-year-old Alex Hailey increased from $100,000 to $250,000 after prosecutors filed an emergency bond motion.

Lansing Podiatrist Pleads Guilty In Sex-For-Drugs SchemeA podiatrist from Lansing pleaded guilty after he is accused of giving opioids to multiple women in exchange for cash, sexual favors and/or illicit drugs.

Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 16-Year-Old BoyPolice are seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Detroit.

Parking Dispute Over Tire Chalking In Saginaw Could Cover ThousandsLawyers who argued that the city of Saginaw violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires have successfully turned the case into a class action affecting thousands of parking tickets.