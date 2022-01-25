DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A judge increased the bond for a man accused of shooting at Wayne County deputies during a chase.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 18-year-old Alex Lamont Hailey is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of third-degree fleeing and four counts of felony firearm.
Hailey was initially given a $100,000 personal bond with a GPS tether by Magistrate Judge Kelsey Heath. However, prosecutors filed an emergency bond motion. On Tuesday, Judge Kenyetta Sanford Jones increased the bond to $250,000 cash/surety.
“In this case, we feel strongly that the magistrate abused her discretion in issuing a personal bond due to the serious nature of the allegations that the defendant fled from and fired multiple shots at the police. The previous bond was insufficient and inadequate to protect the community,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We feel that the bond set by Judge Sanford Jones has corrected this situation.”
Prosecutors say at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 18, deputies were in the area of East Forest Avenue and McClellan Street when they noticed a car driving erratically. Hailey allegedly fled at high speed as authorities were attempting a traffic stop.
Officials say during the pursuit, Hailey stopped the vehicle and fired a handgun from the driver side of the car toward deputies before driving away.
The chase continued until he surrendered on Harper Avenue.
Prosecutors say Hailey's attorney on Tuesday requested a competency and criminal responsibility referral, which was granted. Hailey will be referred to the Forensic Center for evaluation, a review date is scheduled for April 10.
