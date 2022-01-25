  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Detroit.

Suspect Diontae Drake | Credit: Detroit Police Department

Diontae Drake, 29, is wanted in the fatal shooting, which happened during a robbery.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 20, 2020, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in the 15900 block of Edmore.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

