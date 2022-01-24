OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved more than $3.2 million in response to the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in November.

Officials say the funding provides the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office with additional resources to prosecute cases, as well as mental health support for students, families, community members and the county Sheriff’s Office deputies impacted by the tragic incident.

“The way we respond to this horrible incident is very important to help not only the residents of Oxford heal, but for all citizens of the county, state and country,” Commissioner Michael Spisz said. “We must do our best to make sure we prosecute these evil acts to the fullest extent of the law. This is the time we need more, not less, when it comes to resources.”

The appropriation resolution includes:

$500,000 in additional resources for the Prosecutor’s office to prosecute the cases

$20,00 0 for counseling services for Sheriff’s Office personnel who responded to the incident

$100,000 in support for the Oxford area ’s economic recovery, including organizations and businesses that have provided indispensable assistance and resources following the shooting incident

$500,000 for mental health resources to meet the need s of students, families, and educators who have directly been impacted by the Oxford school shooting incident

The resolution also creates positions in the Prosecutor’s office — two office support clerks, two prosecutor investigators, two paralegals, one community liaison, one victim advocate ad one assistant prosecutor.

“The urgency for action is now,” said Board Chairman David T. Woodward. “We acted swiftly and proved we are prepared to secure all resources necessary to help the Oxford community, and our entire county, get through this tragedy. Justice will not be delayed, and victims and their families will get the resources they need.”