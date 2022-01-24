EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A young man was charged Monday with lying to police in an investigation of a missing Detroit-area teenager.
The man is a cousin of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe who was wearing her Detroit Wing Company food uniform when she was last seen on Jan. 4.
District Court Judge Kathleen Galen, noting the investigation, set the man's bond at $250,000.
“He’s in good spirits,” said attorney Matthew Licata, who represented the man at the initial court appearance. “He vehemently denies the charges and looks forward to the court proceedings.”
James Royster said his daughter is a high school senior who wouldn’t simply disappear.
"We were talking about her graduation and what dress she wanted to wear and what college she might want to go to. There was a lot going on," Royster said.
