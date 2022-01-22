NAOMI – Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application.
And as Naomi’s obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behavior, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans.
Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme, and guest starring Stephanie March.
Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#103).
Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#103).

Original airdate 1/25/2022.
Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.