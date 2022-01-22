  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Legacies

LEGACIES – Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

NOT THE REACTION I EXPECTED — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself on a dangerous undertaking.

READ MORE: Consumer Alert: How To Avoid Fake N95, KN95 Masks

Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes deep for answers as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) asks Cleo (Omono Okojie) for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it.

Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues his mission for peace.

READ MORE: Flint Public Schools Staying Virtual Indefinitely Due To Large Amount Of Positive COVID-19 Cases

Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star.

Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Layne Morgan (#404).

MORE NEWS: State Fears Confusion After Michigan Restaurant Wins In Dining Ban Case

Original airdate 12/9/2021.