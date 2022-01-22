LEGACIES – Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
NOT THE REACTION I EXPECTED — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself on a dangerous undertaking.
Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes deep for answers as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) asks Cleo (Omono Okojie) for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it.
Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues his mission for peace.
Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star.
Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Layne Morgan (#404).
Original airdate 12/9/2021.