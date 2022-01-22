  • WWJ-TV

Two Sentence Horror Stories

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

MY FRIENDS’ JOKES ARE HARMLESS… – A group of high school friends enjoys one last party in the “Woods of the Damned” until a prank goes horribly wrong.

Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson, and Kevin Haaland star.

Chase Joynt directed the episode written by Liz Alper. (#306).

Original airdate 1/23/2022.