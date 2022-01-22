BATWOMAN – Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada's (Robin Givens) demands, Mary's (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power, and a new romantic entanglement.
Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her.
Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her.

Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan, and Victoria Cartagena and guest starring Bridget Regan.
Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy (#310).
Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy (#310).

Original airdate 1/26/2022.
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.