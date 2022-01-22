THE GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SERIES PREMIERE – Ten home bakers embark on their first decadent chocolate Technique Test as they take on the art of tempering and create a dessert that represents their personality.
In the Chocolate Elimination Challenge, they deliver s’more creativity when they reimagine a campfire classic for our panel of esteemed judges that includes renowned pastry chef and best-selling author, Anna Olson, award-winning cake designer, Cynthia Stroud, and master chocolatier and pastry chef, Steven Hodge.
Three contestants will be granted immunity while one baker will be sent home.
Original airdate 1/29/2022.
Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.