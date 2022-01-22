SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).
Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wole Parks) didn't follow through on a promise he made to her.
Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star.
Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star.

The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Katie Aldrin & Juliana James (#203).
Original airdate 1/25/2022.