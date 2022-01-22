  • WWJ-TV

NANCY DREW – Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet.

Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy – and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever.

Also starring Scott Wolf and Riley Smith.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#313).

Original airdate 1/28/2022.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.