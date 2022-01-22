Consumer Alert: How To Avoid Fake N95, KN95 MasksHere are a few tips to avoid purchasing fake N95 of KN95 face masks.

Flint Public Schools Staying Virtual Indefinitely Due To Large Amount Of Positive COVID-19 CasesFlint students will remain out of the classroom even longer due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

State Fears Confusion After Michigan Restaurant Wins In Dining Ban CaseA court decision in favor of a northern Michigan restaurant could have dangerous consequences for confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health department said in asking a judge to suspend the ruling or at least publicly clarify the impact.

MSU Police Find Body That Is Believed To Be Brendan Santo In Red Cedar RiverThe Michigan State Police have recovered a body that is believed to be 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29, 2021.

Michigan Prisons Follows CDC, Allows COVID-Positive Staff To Work After 5 Days With Mild SymptomsAlthough infection rates are high among staff and inmates, Michigan prison officials allowing COVID positive staff to return to work following 5 days of testing positive with mild symptoms, per CDC recommendation.

Michigan Republicans Sue To Block State's New Congressional MapMichigan Republicans sued to block the state's new congressional map, saying it is constitutionally flawed because of population deviations, too much splitting of municipal lines and the carving up of “communities of interest.”