NANCY DREW – Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet.
Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy – and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever.
Also starring Scott Wolf and Riley Smith.
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#313).
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.