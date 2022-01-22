DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, January 26, 8pm on CW50
DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider.
However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this “fixed point” is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning.
With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission.
Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn’s (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds.
Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star.
Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh (710).
Original airdate 1/26/2022.