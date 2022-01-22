TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 9:30pm
OF ALL MY TOYS, I LOVE THIS DOLL THE BEST… – A babysitter's latest gig takes a sinister turn when she discovers the controlling little girl has a collection of evil dolls.
Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg and Rami Kahlon star.
Kailey & Sam Spears directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos.
(#304).
Original airdate 1/23/2022.