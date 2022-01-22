  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Two Sentence Horror Stories

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 9:30pm

OF ALL MY TOYS, I LOVE THIS DOLL THE BEST… – A babysitter’s latest gig takes a sinister turn when she discovers the controlling little girl has a collection of evil dolls.

READ MORE: Consumer Alert: How To Avoid Fake N95, KN95 Masks

Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg and Rami Kahlon star.

READ MORE: Flint Public Schools Staying Virtual Indefinitely Due To Large Amount Of Positive COVID-19 Cases

Kailey & Sam Spears directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos.

(#304).

MORE NEWS: State Fears Confusion After Michigan Restaurant Wins In Dining Ban Case

Original airdate 1/23/2022.