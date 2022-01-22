MARCH – Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
WELCOME TO PRAIRIE VIEW A&M — MARCH showcases the eclectic and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average.
The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land.
As MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.
From Stage 13, MARCH is executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes (#101).
