Filed Under:4400, CW

4400 – Monday, January 24, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

LIGHTS OUT – With everyone at the Bois Blanc still on edge, the government deals another blow to the 4400.

Meanwhile, Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) gets some shocking information about his brother, Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) continue to grow closer, and Mildred (Autumn Best) resurfaces.

The series also stars Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, Khailah Johnson, and AMARR.

Ayoka Chenzira directed the episode written by Bradley Estrin-Barks (#110).

Original airdate 1/24/2022.

Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.