WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
BOB MORLEY ("THE 100") VISITS – We have haywire huskies, gregarious goats, frowning felines, a daring kangaroo, charged chinchillas, and a very cute, but mischievous cat!
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Bob Morley and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, and Neel Ghosh (#211).
Original airdate 1/29/2022.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.