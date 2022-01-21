(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police have recovered a body that is believed to be 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29, 2021.
Today, police recovered a body from the Red Cedar River in Lansing at about 12:30 p.m. They found the body approximately 1.5 miles from where Santo was last seen.
Although the body is believed to be Santo, identification is still pending.
Police say they will continue to investigate and still believe there was no foul play involved or that Santo intended to harm himself.
Brendan Santo, a student of Grand Valley University, was last seen while visiting friends at MSU. Police say he was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight on Oct. 29.
As MSU police shared this difficult news, they also shared resources for the community. The MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS) is available 24/7 by calling 517-355-8270. The MSU Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available by calling 517-355-4506. Students at Grand Valley State University can also contact their University Counseling Center at 616-331-3266.
