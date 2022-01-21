State Fears Confusion After Michigan Restaurant Wins In Dining Ban CaseA court decision in favor of a northern Michigan restaurant could have dangerous consequences for confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health department said in asking a judge to suspend the ruling or at least publicly clarify the impact.

MSU Police Find Body That Is Believed To Be Brendan Santo In Red Cedar RiverThe Michigan State Police have recovered a body that is believed to be 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29, 2021.

Michigan Prisons Follows CDC, Allows COVID-Positive Staff To Work After 5 Days With Mild SymptomsAlthough infection rates are high among staff and inmates, Michigan prison officials allowing COVID positive staff to return to work following 5 days of testing positive with mild symptoms, per CDC recommendation.

Michigan Republicans Sue To Block State's New Congressional MapMichigan Republicans sued to block the state's new congressional map, saying it is constitutionally flawed because of population deviations, too much splitting of municipal lines and the carving up of “communities of interest.”

Oakland County Woman Wins $3 Million Lottery Prize After Checking Spam FolderAn Oakland County woman decided to check her spam folder in her email account, and to her surprise, she found an email saying that she had won a $3 million Michigan Lottery Mega Millions prize.

Northern Michigan Restaurant Wins Challenge To Law Used During Dining BanA judge in northern Michigan has ruled in favor of a restaurant in a challenge to a law that was used to stop indoor dining during the pandemic in 2020.