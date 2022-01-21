(CBS DETROIT) – Flint students will remain out of the classroom even longer due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases.
The superintendent says more than 10% of COVID-19 tests in the district are positive, which is an all-time high for the district.READ MORE: Consumer Alert: How To Avoid Fake N95, KN95 Masks
Students were originally slated to return on Monday, Jan. 24.READ MORE: State Fears Confusion After Michigan Restaurant Wins In Dining Ban Case
They’ll continue to learn remotely until further notice.MORE NEWS: MSU Police Find Body That Is Believed To Be Brendan Santo In Red Cedar River
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.