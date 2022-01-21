  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid face masks, covid-19, KN95, N95 face mask

(CBS DETROIT) – A consumer alert tonight to watch out for fake masks if you’re trying to buy an N95 or KN95 mask.

Officials have a few ways to protect yourself from buying counterfeit products.

READ MORE: Flint Public Schools Staying Virtual Indefinitely Due To Large Amount Of Positive COVID-19 Cases

Some telling signs of a counterfeit:

  • N95 masks do not have ear loops, only headbands that go behind your head.
  • If the price tag seems too high, it’s also likely a scam.
  • There is also no such thing as an N95 ‘kids’ mask.
READ MORE: State Fears Confusion After Michigan Restaurant Wins In Dining Ban Case

When it comes to KN95 masks:

  • Look for these codes printed on the masks; the only codes that are FDA approved.
  • You can also feel the material, and if it feels overly flimsy, it’s likely too good to be true.
MORE NEWS: MSU Police Find Body That Is Believed To Be Brendan Santo In Red Cedar River

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.