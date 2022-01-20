WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A West Bloomfield woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items estimated to be worth more than $571,000 from multiple homes where she worked as a housekeeper.
West Bloomfield police arrested 39-year-old Beata Tarnawska, who was arraigned and given a $50,000 bond. Detectives on Wednesday swore to a nine-count felony warrant for larceny.
Police say an investigation began on Oct. 20, 2021. They say Tarnawska allegedly admitted to a resident she was working for that she stole a luxury watch.
A search warrant on her home revealed numerous items linked to 20 people throughout Southeast Michigan. Tarnawska allegedly stole cash, coins, luxury watches and jewelry while working at private residences throughout Oakland County, police say.
Authorities believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Bloomfield Investigations Division at 248-975-8960.
