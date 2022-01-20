(CBS DETROIT)– The Sapphire on North Park Drive is advertised as an elegantly designed, luxury apartment building, but when CW50 stopped by there were holes in the walls and elevators out of order.

Victoria Taylor says she’s been living at The Sapphire for four years, but maintenance at the building has been poor since 2020.

“We only have one elevator, and they have one elevator in the other building as well and the freight elevator doesn’t work,” Taylor said.

“So, I’m actually stuck living here because I can’t move out because the freight elevator doesn’t work and I have big furniture.”

Taylor is no longer feeling at home in her own apartment because she says the heat and hot water has been out since last week.

“So now I’m just fed up this time,” Taylor said.

“It’s been out for a week again and the hot water is not working.”

Taylor claims this is night her first bout with cold nights.

“Well first of all the heat never came on until late November so we were already cold,” Taylor explained.

“So then when it came on two weeks later, it went out.”

A spokesperson for The Sapphire released this statement:

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority.

We have been responsive to our residents while making repairs to the HVAC system.

We were notified today by our HVAC vendor that one of the boilers had a pipe burst and needs to be repaired.

The vendor is ordering parts and in the meantime we are securing a temporary boiler until the parts come in.

There is heat in the building. Our residents have hot water and there are working elevators in each of the towers.

We have communicated this to our residents and we will keep them updated on our progress. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.