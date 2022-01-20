(CBS Detroit) — Tax season is near and Michiganders can begin filing their individual state income tax returns on Jan. 24.
According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, all state income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18.
Employers are required to mail previous year W2s and 1099s to employees by Jan. 31. End-of-the-year pay stubs are to be used when filing for state tax returns because they are not an accurate reflection of all income received.
Officials say those who file without all necessary paperwork will need to file an amended return later. Tax returns filed without the required paperwork will be placed on hold for further processing and review.
Click here for more information on the state income tax.
