DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit man is charged with murdering and dismembering 32-year-old Latima Warren, who authorities say was his girlfriend.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged 44-year-old Rondell Lamar Watters with open murder, one count of mutilation of a body and one count of tampering with evidence. He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.READ MORE: Oxford School Superintendent Addresses Claims Related To High School Shooting
Prosecutors say Warren was reported missing by her children’s grandmother on Dec. 28, 2021.
On Jan. 17, the investigation by the Detroit Police Department — assisted by Michigan State Police — led authorities to Watters’ home on Vaughn Street. While at the home, a cadaver dog found human remains in a bag in the basement. Authorities say another bag with human remains was found the next day in the upstairs area.READ MORE: Detroit Man Charged After Setting Pregnant Girlfriend On Fire
The investigation determined that Warren is the victim and ruled her death a homicide, according to prosecutors.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ms. Warren. This is beyond tragic and I am thankful for the men and women of the Detroit Police Department who have worked tireless on this case,” Police Chief James White said.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 3 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 10.MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Urges FDA To Enforce Regulation Of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.