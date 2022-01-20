(CBS DETROIT)- Tragedy once again strikes the Wayne County Sheriff’s office as they lose another to COVID-19, making this the 5th staff member to die from the illness.

Known for using his angelic voice to sing the National Anthem during graduations for the Wayne County Sheriff’s department. A ceremony in December of 2021, would be the last for Corporal Ernest Robinson.

“Shortly after that I got word that he was suffering from the COVID virus and he was in the hospital and then just last week he passed away,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Leaving behind 4 children and a heartbroken Sheriff’s department Washington says.

Unfortunately, Robinson a 26-year veteran who worked in the County’s jail downtown, was not the first in the department to die from the virus.

“We’ve had about 5 deaths due to COVID since March of 2020,” Washington said.

Including the departments own Sheriff, Benny Napoleon who died from COVID in December of 2020.

Washington says this is a lot on the organization that’s why it’s important for the department to continue implementing COVID safety measures.

“Everyone must wear a mask and prior to that before coming into our facility they must be screened. For our staff every other week you must be tested particularly if you have not received the vaccination,” said Washington.

In addition he says machines that detects COVID in the air then kills it, are in several facilities.

They are also providing vaccines to inmates.

All measures he says to help prevent any future tragedies like the loss of Robinson who was just 50 years old.

“Just an overall good guy and he’s going to be truly missed”