(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection to setting his 26-year-old pregnant girlfriend on fire.
Devonne Marsh, 42, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and abduction, aggravated and felonious assault, violation of the controlled substance act. Marsh also has a previous charge for a dangerous drug warrant.
Police responded to a tip that a female was being held against her will and tortured in the 20000 block of Packard.
When officers arrived, they discovered the woman lying on a bed in the basement with severe burns on her legs and stomach.
“How do you do this to another human being? It’s unimaginable,” said Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis. “Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I just can’t imagine the pain she must be suffering.”
The woman is pregnant with twins and is hospitalized due to her injures.
"I want to applaud her for coming forward. I want to again let her know that she is not alone," Sgt. Kyla Williams said. "She has the men and women of the Detroit Police Department to support her."
