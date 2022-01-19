(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a person of interest in the case of a missing teen turned himself in.

Wednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White named Jaylin Brazier as a person of interest.

A short time later, Brazier turned himself in at a local precinct.

Foster was last seen January 4th. Her mother, Ciera Milton, told CW50’s Cryss Walker the 17-year-old returned home from work around 10:30 p.m. when Brazier picked her up.

Milton says they left in a white sedan with black tinted window.

He’s described as a cousin through marriage.

Foster was picked up from her home on Melrose Court in Eastpointe.

Milton said her daughter pinged an address on Greenfield near Vassar, before texting her mother that she’d be home soon.

Foster never returned.

DPD is now taking the lead on the investigation.

Any information on Foster’s whereabouts can be reported by calling 313-596-2260.

