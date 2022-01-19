Minimum Wage, Voting Audit Ballot Drives Advance In MichiganOrganizers of 2022 ballot drives to raise Michigan's minimum wage and conduct another audit of the presidential election cleared a procedural step Wednesday when the state elections board approved summaries to appear atop their petitions.

Toyota Donates Winter Boots And Socks To Detroit Families, $15,000 To Salvation ArmyToyota Motor North America donated boots and socks to more than 150 Detroit families during its 11th annual "Walk In My Boot" community outreach program.

Michigan Reports 86,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 501 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Macomb County Officials Hopeful Recent Waste Water Samples Showing Decline In COVID Means Infections Are DecreasingFollowing a rapid increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the level of infection appears to be dropping sharply in Macomb County, according to testing of sanitary sewage, a process which is a leading early indicator of future reported clinical cases.

University Of Michigan Settlement Latest In School Sex Abuse PayoutsA financial payout for more than 1,000 people — mostly men — who say they were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson is the latest multimillion settlement involving schools faced with sexual misconduct scandals.

General Motors Expanding Market For Hydrogen Fuel Cells Beyond VehiclesGM is finding new markets for its hydrogen fuel cell systems, saying it will work with another company to build mobile electricity generators, electric vehicle charging stations and power generators for military camps.