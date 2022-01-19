(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 86,009 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 501 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,832,716 and 28,980 deaths as of Jan. 19.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Jan. 14. Over the past five days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 17,202 per day.
The deaths announced today include 346 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.