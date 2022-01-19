Here Is The Top 'Should I...' Question Googled In Michigan In 2021, AT&T ReportsA new report from AT&T looks into the most "Should I..." question searched in 2021.

GM Secures Tax Abatement For Proposed $1.3B Orion Assembly Plant InvestmentOrion Township's board of trustees unanimously approved the automaker's tax abatement request on its proposed $1.3 billion assembly plant expansion.

Chief White Says 'There's Reason To Believe' Remains Found In Detroit Belong to Missing Mother Latima WarrenHe said the human remains found have not yet been confirmed to be Latima Warren, however there is reason to believe that the remains do belong to Ms. Warren.

Person Of Interest In Zion Foster Case Turns Himself InWednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White named Jaylin Brazier as a person of interest.

Attorney Representing Abuse Survivors Speaks Out Following UM $490 Settlement“This settlement is the largest known academic institution settlement where such a large percentage of the survivors were men and such a large percentage of the survivors were black men,” said Attorney Parker Stinar of Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo and Sloane, LLP.

Minimum Wage, Voting Audit Ballot Drives Advance In MichiganOrganizers of 2022 ballot drives to raise Michigan's minimum wage and conduct another audit of the presidential election cleared a procedural step Wednesday when the state elections board approved summaries to appear atop their petitions.