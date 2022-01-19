ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — General Motors is getting some help to expand its Orion Assembly Plant.
Orion Township’s board of trustees unanimously approved the automaker’s tax abatement request on its proposed $1.3 billion assembly plant expansion.READ MORE: Here Is The Top 'Should I...' Question Googled In Michigan In 2021, AT&T Reports
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the company requested the tax abatement for 12 years plus three years for the construction phase.READ MORE: Chief White Says 'There's Reason To Believe' Remains Found In Detroit Belong to Missing Mother Latima Warren
The expansion plans to create an estimated 2,000 thousand jobs by 2028.
The plant is one of several focusing on the new GM Electric Fleet.MORE NEWS: Person Of Interest In Zion Foster Case Turns Himself In
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.