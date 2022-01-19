Former Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For BriberyFormer Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey has been sentenced to two years in prison for accepting nearly $36,000 in bribe payments in connection with a towing corruption investigation.

Ford Recalls 200K Vehicles Over Brake Light ProblemsFord is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

CBS Mornings Crew Joins Community Connect - Discuss Careers, State of Journalism, CBS News DetroitThe CBS Mornings crew and CW50 have partnered up to bring an episode of Community Connect, featuring the trio of co-hosts from the morning show. Jackie Paige, host of Community Connect, will interview each co-host about their careers, their thoughts on the state of journalism, and get their takes on CBS 62 in Detroit adding their own news department in Fall of 2022.

New Rule Allows 18-Year-Olds To Drive Semi Trucks Across State LinesWith the trucking industry facing a shortage of qualified drivers, the US government is setting up an apprenticeship program for young truckers.

Michigan House Cancels Voting For Week Due to COVID-19 CasesThe Michigan House of Representatives has canceled voting for the week because lawmakers and staff have COVID-19, are close contacts or are awaiting test results.

Suspended Ferris State University Professor Threatens To Sue If He's Not ReinstatedA Michigan professor who was suspended after making a profanity-filled video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn't quickly lift the sanction.