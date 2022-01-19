Southfield (CW50) – Here on Community Connect, we are luckily enough to have an incredible sister-station, CBS 62, with a national morning show team of brilliant journalists. CBS Mornings has offered millions around the nation a thoughtful, substantive, and insightful source for news and information to a daily audience. The Emmy Award-winning broadcast presents a mix of daily news, coverage of developing stories of national and global significance, and interviews with leading figures in politics, business and entertainment.

CBS Mornings, formerly CBS This Morning, has gone through a rebrand this year, even adding a new member to the team alongside co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. The newest member of the team is former NFL Wide Receiver Nate Burleson.

The CBS Mornings crew and CW50 have partnered up to bring an episode of Community Connect, featuring the trio of co-hosts from the morning show. Jackie Paige, host of Community Connect, will interview each co-host about their careers, their thoughts on the state of journalism, and get their takes on CBS 62 in Detroit adding their own news department in Fall of 2022.

Gayle King is an experienced television journalist. King interviews top newsmakers and delivers original reporting to CBS Mornings and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She is also editor-at-large of the award-winning O, the Oprah Magazine. Since joining CBS News in 2011, King has conducted revealing and news-making interviews with world leaders, political figures and celebrities.

Tony Dokoupil was a CBS News correspondent and a “CBS Sunday Morning” contributor. His reporting has appeared across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. As a daily reporter for CBS Mornings and the CBS Evening News, he has written about marijuana legalization, digital privacy and the second amendment. In addition, Dokoupil has served as substitute anchor on CBSN, the CBS Weekend News, and CBS This Morning.

Nate Burleson joined the CBS Mornings position in September 2021 joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. Burleson is also an Emmy Award-winning studio analyst for the CBS Television Network’s NFL pre-game show, “The NFL Today,” and makes select appearances on Nickelodeon. Burleson played 11 years in the NFL as a wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Find out more about CBS Mornings at CBS.com

CW50’s sister-station, CBS 62, will be adding CBS News Detroit as a hyper-local news department at the station in Fall of 2022. CBS News Detroit is currently expected to launch in the late summer or early fall of 2022. It will feature a 24/7 streaming service with live local news coverage from 4:00 AM to 11:35 PM, Monday-Sunday, for a total of 137 hours per week. In addition, CBS 62 will broadcast live CBS News Detroit newscasts 40 hours per week in early morning, midday, early evening and late news time periods.

The CBS Mornings team shares their thoughts on the Detroit station adding a news department and offer advice on how to make a news department successful.

Learn more about the upcoming news launch on CBS 62 at CBSDetroit.com

You can watch the CBS Mornings team on Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50