(CBS DETROIT) – Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Americans are able to start ordering at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

These tests are made available through the federal government’s free COVID-19 testing program.

Every household is eligible to receive four at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests, and they will be shipped directly to each person’s home.

To sign-up to receive these free tests, visit COVIDTests.gov.

As sign-up for these tests became available, Whitmer urged Michiganders to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the free tests.

“The federal program to deliver free tests to every family is simple, easy, and effective. It will remove barriers to testing, including time and cost, and make it easier for Michiganders to get tested,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Testing is a crucial tool to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage every Michigander to claim their free COVID-19 tests at COVIDTests.gov.”

Health officials say testing is at an all-time high in Michigan, and these free tests from the federal government will help limit barriers to testing access and encourage residents to take the actions necessary after testing.