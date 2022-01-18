  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:COVID booster, covid booster shots, flu shots, Univeristy of Michigan, Walgreens

(CBS Detroit) — Walgreens is partnering with the University of Michigan, expanding access to the COVID-19 booster and flu shots.

The new clinics open Wednesday through Friday.

  • Wednesday, Jan. 19, Bursley Hall Blue Market Dining Room
  • Thursday, Jan. 20, Michigan Union room 2210ABC
  • Friday, Jan. 21, Michigan Union room 2210ABC

All three locations are on U of M’s campus. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.