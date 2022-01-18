SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
DAVID RAMSEY "ARROW" DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help.
Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik).
Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck).
Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star.
Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star.

The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci (#202).
Original airdate 1/18/2022.