(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police helped assist the birth of a baby as a woman went into labor while traveling on I-94 near Southfield Freeway.
At around 7:05 a.m. on Jan. 18, MSP received a call of a mother having contractions while on I-94, and the father was helping out as best as he could.
State troopers and Allen Park firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
Moments later, the mother's water broke, and the father delivered the baby boy.
When officers arrived, they covered the baby with a blanket, and then when Allen Park EMS arrived, they were able to tend to the mother and baby.
The mother and child were transported to a local hospital, and according to MSP officials, the mother, father, and baby are all doing well.
