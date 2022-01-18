(CBS Detroit) — An audit from the Michigan Office of the Auditor General says nearly 2,400 more COVID deaths should be added to the state’s death toll.
The audit was obtained by the Detroit Free Press, which reported that the deaths are linked specifically to Michigan's long-term care facilities.
However, the Auditor's office does not accuse the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) of intentionally misleading anyone, misconduct or underreporting.
This comes days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration disputed the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that was expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by MDHHS.
According to the report from the Free Press, the auditors said there is a difference in opinion about the reliability of the data sources and how officials determine what constitutes a COVID death of a facility resident. But they pointed out that the state did accurately post data online provided by facilities required to report COVID-19 deaths.
