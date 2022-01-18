BATWOMAN – Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham.
At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister.
Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn't given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend.
Guest-starring David Ramsey.
Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston (#309).
Original airdate 1/19/2022.
