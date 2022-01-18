HARBOR SPRING, Mich. (AP) — A man and his dog were killed in a house explosion, also destroying the building early Tuesday in northern Michigan, authorities said.
The explosion occurred in Harbor Springs in Emmet County.
The man was 73 years old and from Orchard Lake, upnorthlive.com reported.
A message seeking comment was sent to John Cupps Jr., the Harbor Springs fire chief.
On Facebook, Cupps called it a "very tragic event." He thanked area fire crews for their help "in harsh weather conditions and circumstances."
