ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Grand Valley State University is expanding its free tuition to all low-income families in Michigan.
The program, called the Grand Valley Pledge, will no longer be limited only to students from six counties.READ MORE: Stalker Victims Concerned Over Apple AirTags & Ability To Be Tracked
“We never want finances to be a barrier that stops students from moving forward… Talented students with a passion for learning belong at GVSU,” President Philomena Mantella said Tuesday.
New students from families with income under $50,000 can qualify.READ MORE: Whitmer Urges Michigan Residents To Claim Free COVID-19 Tests From Federal Government
About 400 students who qualified were enrolled during the fall term, GVSU said.
The University of Michigan has a similar program for in-state students from families that make $65,000 or less.MORE NEWS: Father, Twin 6-Year-Olds Die In Crash In Bay County
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.