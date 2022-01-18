  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccine, Detroit, Detroit Public Schools Community District, vaccination

(CBS Detroit) — Another partnership in Detroit aims to get more children vaccinated.

Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and Wayne Health are teaming up and will host a vaccine clinic at Cody High School.

Health care workers will be at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering the COVID vaccine to students ages 5 and up.

