DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Roseville woman has been charged after a 3-year-old boy finds a gun and shoots himself in a Detroit home.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Janette Ann Smith, 30, with careless, reckless, or negligent use of a firearm.

Authorities say at about 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 14, Smith went to a home on Lafayette Street to visit the child’s mother to pick up food that had been prepared for her.

Prosecutors say Smith allegedly hung her coat on a chair in a living room and went to the kitchen to speak to the mother. That’s when they heard a loud bang from the living room. The child shot himself in the head after finding the gun, according to prosecutors.

He was taken to a local hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

“It is getting very difficult to come up with new ways to say the same thing over and over again. If you own a gun and you know young children will be in your orbit, secure it so that there will be no access, ” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “If you are traveling with a gun, follow the law while doing so, and by all means make sure that children cannot get to it. Secure your gun and save young lives from death, serious injury or harm of any kind.”

