HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — Two men have been shot and killed inside a vehicle parked outside a rental hall in Hazel Park.
According to a report from The Detroit News, police were dispatched at about 4:45 p.m. to the Timeless Gallery on John R Road. Two men were found dead in a black Mercedes with gunshot wounds.
Police believe two to three men walked up to the vehicle Friday afternoon and opened fire.
At the time of the shooting, a remembrance gathering was being held in the hall for a person who was killed last year. Police said people in the hall and parking lot fled the area after the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hazel Park Police at 248-542-6161.
