2 Dead, 5 Injured, 1 Missing In Pontiac House FireAuthorities say 11 adults were in the home when the fire was reported around 2:44 a.m. in the 800 block of St. Clair Street, near Kennett Road and Baldwin Avenue.

More Than 400 Water Lines Replaced, Verified In Benton Harbor; Officials Looking To Accelerate WorkCity officials also are reviewing bids from 13 contractors for removal of an estimated 3,900 lead service lines, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services said last week in a release.

Roseville Woman Charged After 3-Year-Old Finds Gun, Shoots HimselfThe Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Janette Ann Smith, 30, with careless, reckless, or negligent use of a firearm.

Habitat For Humanity Of Michigan Awarded $2 Million Grant For Home Repair NeedsThe grant increases the nonprofit's current repair program by 50% and allows for training and resources to build capacity for Habitat for Humanity affiliates and minority- and women-owned businesses. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.

Michigan High School Students Participating In Safe Driving CampaignStudents at 38 Michigan high schools are participating in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” peer-led traffic safety campaign.

Court: Emails Between Judge, Prosecutor Didn't Spoil Allegan County TrialA man convicted of criminal sexual conduct doesn't deserve a new trial despite learning that the judge was sharing her opinion of the case through emails with the county prosecutor, the Michigan Court of Appeals said.