PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Two men have died and five other people were injured early Monday morning in a fire at a multi-family dwelling in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say 11 adults were in the home when the fire was reported at about 2:44 a.m. in the 800 block of St. Clair Street, near Kennett Road and Baldwin Avenue.
Some residents jumped to safety from the second floor, including a 36-year-old man, who said he instructed his stepson — a 19-year-old with autism who was staying with his stepfather — to follow him out the window. The stepson refused to jump and wasn’t seen exiting the home, authorities said. He has not been accounted for, authorities say.
Authorities said one of the men who died was found in a second-floor bedroom. The other was in the first-floor kitchen. Neither man has been positively identified.
The other occupants were accounted for.
The injured included two men, ages 67 and 68, who were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. A 58-year-old man suffered a broken leg, authorities said. Injuries to other occupants were considered not life-threatening.
A fire investigator is still working to determine the cause of the blaze.
